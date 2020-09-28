Vaginal delivery It is the most common method of delivery and such delivery is considered to be the safest and beneficial. It does not use any kind of medicine to reduce pain or speed up delivery. Some women may require medical help, such as a baby’s heart rate monitor. Normal delivery is considered the most right for women, as it takes less time to recover after that.

Cesarean delivery If there is any problem in pregnancy, a caesarean delivery is done. In this process, the child is taken out by placing a cut on the mother’s abdomen. This is a major operation. Many women opt for Caesarean in advance to avoid labor pain. Also read: What does it mean to have white water from the vagina during pregnancy At the same time, if a complication is detected during pregnancy or if there are twins or three children in the abdomen or the child is vomiting, then a caesarean operation is required in this situation. After this surgery, the pregnant woman takes more time to recover.

Assisted vaginal delivery There are many ways of delivery, such as: Fourceps: A large spindle-like device called a foreseep. Doctors take the baby's head out of the birth canal.

Vacuum extraction: Vacuum delivery is similar to the foreseeps. In this, doctors apply plastic cups on the baby's head and pull it out of the birth canal.

Episiotomy: In this, a cut is placed on the tissue between the vagina and the anus. This tissue is called perineum. This type of delivery is done when the baby needs to be delivered quickly.

Amniotomy: In this, the doctor places a small plastic hook on the opening of the amniotic sac. In this, water comes out from the vagina rapidly.

Vaginal Birth After C-section Women who have had a caesarean delivery earlier may have a normal delivery later. A caesarean operation is not performed until the labor pen is started. There is a risk of uterine rupture when the delivery is from the first operation and the second time there is a normal delivery. There are many types of delivery in this way and depending on the condition of the pregnant woman, the doctors decide what kind of delivery to be done for the pregnant woman.

