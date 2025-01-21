The athletics community has woken up surprised and disconcerted by the death of Iván Pajuelo (31), Spanish champion of the 50 km walk in 2020 and international at the 2017 London World Championships.

Extremaduran walker, friend of the now legendary Álvaro Martín (double world champion and double Olympic medalist), disciple of a range of enormously important coaches such as José Antonio Quintana or José Antonio Carrillo, the reasons for his death are still unknown, as researchers prefer maintain confidentiality for the time being.

(Behind the scenes, there is speculation about the possibility of cardiac arrest.)

It is known that Pajuelo had been held incommunicado for the last two days and that the lifeless body had appeared at his home in San Fernando (Cádiz) on the night of Monday to Tuesday.

A controversial spirit, a person with a special character, the last years of his life have been a mystery to those who had known him in other times.

This is illustrated by the enigmatic message that he had shared on Instagram in the last days of 2024.





“At the beginning of the last decade I had been an intern at the CAR in Madrid. I forced him to study, to train himself. I took him for four years. Then I lost track of him,” José Antonio Quintana told this newspaper.

In those years in Madrid, Pajuelo had trained alongside a range of talents in the discipline such as Álvaro Martín, Ignacio Díaz, Julia Takacs and Diego García.

“What happened is that he went from one coach to another, he was with me and he also went to live in Cieza, to work with Carrillo (with Carrillo he reached his greatest milestone, his presence at the 2017 World Cup in London; there withdrew from the test). He also went to Ecuador, where Javier Cayambe took him. It was in the hands of Bartolomé Cantillo, in San Fernando. But he had also broken up with him and now, remotely from Barcelona, ​​José María Rodríguez was training him. The fact is that, after so many trips, no one knew him at all.”

In recent months, Pajuelo remained active as a walker. He intended to compete in the 35 km of Pontevedra on March 9.

“He made a living from athletics, but that, at his level, doesn’t amount to much. He had had the Española scholarship in his day, but the clubs pay pittance. If he had potentially given it his all? His dream was to be an Olympian, but his natural test was the 50 km. And as you already know, that test is outside the Olympic program. So…”.

A look at social networks shows us the effect that the news has caused.

“An irreparable loss that I still can’t believe. Great walker athlete, only 31 years old, but, above all, an exceptional human being. I was fortunate to know him and live with him for several years at the Blume residence,” wrote Juan Carlos Higuero, an essential middle distance runner in the last decade, now retired.

“I developed my sporting career with Iván from a very young age, with our first crosses… Everything is very sad today. May the earth be light to you, partner,” Álvaro Martín said goodbye.