Concord is a game that in its own way has entered history . It currently lies dead and many believe it unlikely that we will hear from it again in the future, although you never know. However, before it is cancelled, Some players have played for hours and hours to get the platinum trophy ironically called “Living Legend”. 69 people made it .

Heroes

When Sony and developer Firewalk announced that Concord would be taken offline while they searched for “the best path forward” for its future, some players realized they were facing the possibility of unlock one of the rarest platinum trophies ever. Unfortunately for them, they only had a few days to make it.

The spectacle of the attempts was apparently surreal. Players entered the servers to launch themselves off the map, in order to grind out experience points faster and reach level 50, which is necessary to unlock the trophy.

The servers were shut down on Friday night, but someone made it: PSN Profiles counted 69 Concord platinum trophies unlocked. It should be noted that PSN Profiles’ counts may not be entirely accurate, as the site itself specifies, but the margin of error should be very small.

Generally speaking, Concord’s is not the rarest platinum trophy eversince there are about 6,000 games platinumed by less than 70 players. However, we are talking about much older and smaller games, certainly not triple-A exclusives developed by first-party PlayStations. Furthermore, many of these have not been removed from sale and are therefore still possible to platinum them. Concord’s platinum number is instead destined to remain fixed for eternity, with the profiles of players who boast the trophy that will become legend. But no.