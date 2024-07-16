NetEase Games’ Gamescom 2024 Lineup Includes Two Mystery Gamesnot yet announced but playable at the fair, and for the moment it is not known what they are. Below is the list of titles present at the event:

Fragpunk

Marvel Rivals

Once Human

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered

two unannounced games

The company revealed that Goichi Suda and Shinji Mikami will host a panel during the Cologne event: the two worked on the original edition of Shadows of the Damned as scriptwriter and producer respectively.

With the remaster of the game being one of the titles included in the line-up, it’s easy to imagine that the authors will be in Cologne to talk about their experience with the development of the adventure starring Garcia Hotspur… and who knows, maybe even to announce that they are engaged in the making of a sequel.