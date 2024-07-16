NetEase Games’ Gamescom 2024 Lineup Includes Two Mystery Gamesnot yet announced but playable at the fair, and for the moment it is not known what they are. Below is the list of titles present at the event:
- Fragpunk
- Marvel Rivals
- Once Human
- Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered
- two unannounced games
The company revealed that Goichi Suda and Shinji Mikami will host a panel during the Cologne event: the two worked on the original edition of Shadows of the Damned as scriptwriter and producer respectively.
With the remaster of the game being one of the titles included in the line-up, it’s easy to imagine that the authors will be in Cologne to talk about their experience with the development of the adventure starring Garcia Hotspur… and who knows, maybe even to announce that they are engaged in the making of a sequel.
Shadows of the Damned 2? Really?
Our hypotheses are not based on mere feelingsLet’s be clear: exactly one year ago Suda51 said he would like to make a sequel to Shadows of the Damned involving Shinji Mikami, and what better stage to officially confirm the project?
From this point of view, however, NetEase Games has been quite clear: further information on the two unannounced games and other surprises will be revealed during the Opening Night Livewhich will also open the dances this year and will be broadcast on August 20th.
For the rest, visitors to the next edition of Gamescom will have the opportunity to try out the various Marvel Rivals, Once Human, Fragpunk and the aforementioned Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered on the showfloor.
