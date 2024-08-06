The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) today announced that it has A 4.5-meter-long crocodile was caught, which mauled several people at a landing place in Ntoroko district, in the western region of the country. The Uwa said in a statement that the crocodile was caught in Lake Albert. The reptile had been terrorizing local fishermen for some time.

“This wild beast, measuring 4.5 meters and weighing 500 kg, was then transferred to its new home, away from humans,” the government agency said. “Between January 2023 and July 2024, this 45-year-old crocodile was reported to have mauled two people and killed another, seriously injuring four others.”

Uwa, however, warned residents “to remain vigilant, as there may be more crocodiles lurking in the waters.” Numerous other attacks have also been reported, especially in districts near rivers and lakes. In 2020, crocodiles ate seven people in Uganda’s eastern Buyende district and northern Apac.

Another case in Australia

From Uganda to Australia where human remains, believed to belong to a man who went missing a few days ago, were found in the belly of a crocodile in the country’s northeast, Queensland police announced today. The man, in his 40s, had disappeared on Saturday afternoon in a suspected crocodile attack near the Annan River Bridge in far north Queensland. “A formal identification process is underway, but the remains are believed to be those of a missing 40-year-old man from New South Wales,” Queensland police said in a statement. “Further tests will be conducted to determine the identity” of the person killed by the reptile.

Police added that the search and rescue operation for the missing man had been suspended. On Tuesday, local media quoted a spokesperson for Queensland’s Department of Environment, Science and Innovation as saying that a large crocodile “believed to be responsible for the fatal attack” on the man had been “humanely euthanized.” The reptile, which measured nearly five meters in length, was spotted about four kilometers from where the man vanished. It was identified by distinctive markings on its face. It was believed to be a crocodile that was several decades old, which explains its size (Australian saltwater crocodiles can easily exceed five meters in length).

Australian media reported that the man was at the popular fishing site with his wife and children. Authorities are also investigating reports on social media that people were seen feeding crocodiles near the scene of the incident. Feeding crocodiles in Australia is a criminal offence and can be punished with a fine of around A$6,452 (US$4,188). On average, two fatal crocodile attacks are reported in Australia each year. The latest incident, in July, killed a 12-year-old girl in the Northern Territory.