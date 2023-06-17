Two children, ages five and six, were cared for by a heatstroke in the State of Mexico, reported the state Health Secretariat.

According to the agency, the minors are stable and explained that in relation to the effects on health due to weather conditions, the first of those affected was reported on June 2, a five-year-old boy from the municipality of Atencowho had a headache.

The second case occurred on June 9 in Tezoyuca, a six-year-old boy who presented dizziness. According to the medical report, both were at their homes.

The Health Institute of the State of Mexico (ISEM), through the Texcoco Health Jurisdiction, confirmed that they were treated at the Specialized Center for Primary Health Care (CEAPS) of Tezoyuca and they are in good health.

The high temperatures in the country have reached more than 45ºC and in areas like the center of the nation, usually temperate, up to 35ºC in some cases, with fatal consequences in some cases and affecting the collection and distribution of drinking water.

How to care for children in the face of a heat wave?

Given the high temperatures registered in recent days, the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico recommends the following:

It is extremely important that the population reinforce preventive measures to reduce the risk of heat stroke, such as:

Avoid spending a lot of time under the sun’s rays.

Do not do outdoor activities.

Consume at least two liters of water a day.

Use hats or umbrellas, light clothing and light colors, as well as sunscreen.

In the same way, it specifies that, in the event of any discomfort, the Mexicans go to the closest medical unit to their home to receive timely care and avoid complications that put their physical well-being at risk.