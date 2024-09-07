The role of the animal caretakers either “zoo keepers“, is often overlooked despite being essential, vital to the well-being of animals who live in zoological institutions and sanctuaries in Mexico and around the world. These professionals dedicated to the care of the wild animalsare the backbone of conservation, education and well-being in these institutions.

And it is that the animal caretakers They are the responsible his daily careof his food and medical careensuring that everyone lives in an environment as close as possible to their natural habitat.

In such a way that Their work goes far beyond basic care; monitor he animal behaviorcontribute to scientific research and play a crucial role in breeding programs designed to prevent species extinction.

The American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) seeks to promote excellence in all aspects of animal care and to foster a thoroughly professional attitude in animal keepers and aquarists and to encourage them to become active members of the professional teams in today’s zoos and aquariums.

The AAZK has worked hard for 57 years to inspire and motivate animal keepers to become wildlife education specialists and, why not, conservationists too. This is done through workshops, conferences, newsletters and international forums that keep them up to date on breeding, training, nutrition and conservation.

Well-trained zookeepers who use ethical and modern techniques to handle wildlife are largely responsible for ensuring that thousands of animals in human care live in a state of complete well-being in zoological institutions.

For all these reasons, I am very pleased to share with you that Ostok Sanctuary signed a collaboration agreement with AAZK this week, which represents a very significant step forward to bring international standards of animal care here to Sinaloa, and thus contribute in a much more professional way to global conservation efforts.

With this agreement we also set the standard for Mexican zoological institutions to access a wealth of knowledge and resources from the AAZK, which has been a leader in the zoo and aquarium industry since 1967.

It must be said that animal caretakers have been for many years, as Sabina would say, the “indispensable invisibles” of animal conservation and welfare.

Their work ensures that animals in human care not only survive, but thrive and achieve optimal development. And their contributions to the conservation and education of millions of children and adults who visit zoos are simply incalculable. And, in my opinion, they have never been sufficiently thanked or recognised for their contribution, yes, as caretakers of animals, but also of our environment in general.

This agreement between the Ostok Sanctuary and the AAZK is therefore a testimony and recognition of the importance of these professionals and the positive impact that international cooperation can have on animal welfare and species conservation in our country. I will soon be sharing with you the fruits and results of this important collaboration.

