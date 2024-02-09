DThe southern English daycare operator “tops nurseries” strives to create an environmentally friendly, climate-conscious image. He doesn't use disposable diapers and maintains a diet that, as one journal approvingly puts it, “encourages your taste buds and helps protect biodiversity in natural environments.”

For this purpose, the children will occasionally be served game meat in the future, such as spaghetti with venison bolognese or pie with venison. Both the managing director of the daycare chain and the head of the association for the promotion of game meat consumption praise the quality of the game dishes: They are free of hormones and antibiotics, nutritious and rich in vitamins, they also taste better and cause less damage to the environment because they come from renewable sources came from.

Wild from signs of a prosperous reign

There is an inaccuracy in the note. Wildlife in the UK is not just wild, but in regulated populations, and some environmental groups say they are at record levels. They estimate the total population of red deer, fallow deer, muntjacs and Chinese water deer to be around two million. This is more than ever since the Norman conquest of Britain 1,000 years ago. Apart from the fact that William the Conqueror's warriors probably did not spend much time taking stock of deer and deer, a high population of game was seen by monarchs and noble landowners in almost all times as evidence of a prosperous rule.

This basically still applies to the English royal family today. Almost 1,000 deer and deer live in the Royal Parks in Greenwich, Richmond and in Bushy Park at Hampton Court – the extensive parklands are surrounded by walls and trellises. In order to keep the population stable, the park gates are closed for a while in spring and autumn – then hunters and park rangers reduce the number of animals by a third. However, only a very small proportion of the royal game ends up on Charles III's table. and his family, it is mostly sold.







While conservationists turn this circumstance into a reproach and claim that the royal household still makes money by hunting innocent deer, the administration of the Royal Parks asserts that the five-figure sum that the wholesale sale of meat generates every year is used in full in the maintenance of the parks.

An estimated 600,000 pieces of game have to be shot

So it's possible that kindergarten children in the south of England will occasionally find royal minced venison on their plates in the future. The association responsible for marketing venison is already thinking about other customers and hopes to win canteens at English universities as buyers of venison. After all, if the renewal rate of one third of the population, which is used as a benchmark in the royal parks, is used, more than 600,000 pieces of game would have to be shot in the wild in England, Wales and Scotland every year in order to keep the population stable overall hold.

Conservationists give even higher figures, assuming the goal is to halve the total population to around one million animals in order to reduce the damage caused by overstocking, for example in the effort to reforest forests in England and Scotland.

There is another lucrative way to contribute to this goal: hunting muntjacs, a wild species native to India, and Chinese water deer, once released in England. A German hunting tour operator advertises the shooting of water deer with the sentence: “This teddy bear-like animal has a pair of long canine teeth that make its trophy look as if it came from a completely different and much darker world.” A “must-in.” every trophy collection”.