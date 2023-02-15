The ‘miracle’ baby who was born under rubble and lost his entire family after earthquakes in northwestern Syria’s Aleppo provincehas suffered three kidnapping attempts in the last 48 hours, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the NGO, based in the United Kingdom and with a wide network of collaborators on the ground, various groups have tried to kidnap Aya with economic motivationssince his case has aroused great international interest and various organizations have offered “millions of dollars“to adopt her.

The latest attempt was carried out by armed men who assaulted the Cihan Hospital, where the baby remains hospitalized in the town of Afrin, and They attacked the medical staff with the intention of taking the little girl by force.

The Observatory asserted that the assailants belonged to the Turkish militia Sultan Murad Brigade, which operates in the area, and added that they intended to hand Aya over to people linked to the Syrian government.in exchange for huge sums of money“.

Aya was born in the town of Jindares, one of the most affected by the earthquakes in Syria, when her mother was buried under the rubble of a building that collapsed due to the tremor, but only the girl could be rescued alive. The baby was transferred to Afrin, where she has been receiving medical treatment ever since.

And it is that his case, which has gone around the world, has aroused such interest that in just two days at least three groups of people have tried to capture her.

The province of Aleppo has been one of the hardest hit by the earthquakes and part of it is in the hands of opposition groups, while other areas are controlled by the government of Syrian President Bashar al Asad.

Afrin belongs to Turkish forces and their allied militias, which seized the canton from Syrian Kurds during an offensive launched in 2018.

