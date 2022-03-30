A faithful reflection of a society aggrieved ad nauseam, yesterday there were three requests for impeachment against the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro.

The first comes from a plural group of 10,000 citizens identified by name and signature, the second from widows of police officers, and the third from the Sinaloa Federation of Lawyers.

The three have been formally presented before the Office of Parties of the State Congress.

It will now be up to the deputy Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, leader of the governing body of the Legislative Power, to submit the three documents for review by the Commission on Constitutional Points and the Interior, an instance that will determine whether or not they are appropriate.

The opinions will be issued separately, one for each request, he specified. Although the law does not establish a time limit to rule, it revealed that the Committee on Constitutional Points and the Interior will meet next week to attend to these documents. It will depend on their content, volume and other particularities of each of them, the date to complete their review, he added.

On the other hand, this column received, as a rumor but from a very good source, the news that there are at least a couple more applications in the process of being prepared to be added to the three already existing in the coming days.

Be? The truth is that it is already impossible for Congress to ignore what is already reaching the level of citizen clamor.

The day after tomorrow, the new ordinary period of sessions will be installed in the Legislative Palace, called to make history in Culiacán, in reparation for the most diverse sectors of the population that have been victims of the excesses of the municipal authority.

It is time for Jesús Estrada Ferreiro to reap what was sown.

GO FOR THE DISAPPEARED. Because it was Rubén Rocha Moya’s first commitment as governor-elect, this week’s third-floor agenda began with the swearing-in of four new members who come to reinforce the State Search Commission for Persons.

The Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez, led the ceremony with which Mercedes Sandibel Félix Abitia was integrated into this mission as director of the Coordination of Search Actions, Alejandra Bojórquez Sepúlveda as director of Context Analysis and Information Processing, Manuel Santana Cortez Parra as regional director of the North Zone and Martín Salas Sánchez as head of the Administrative Department.

Retired magistrate Inzunza Cázarez stressed that Sinaloa is at a very important moment, with challenges that require professional personnel, since “the Rocha government has as a priority serving groups that have been historically excluded by past administrations.”

This regime, he assured, “will not show indifference to the pain of those whose relatives or acquaintances have disappeared.”

The second most powerful man in the state called on the new officials “to team up so that there is commitment, rectitude, sensitivity and empathy”, since from this moment on, he stressed, his mission is to help people who are looking for their loved ones. darlings. So be it.

CELEBRATION. Yesterday, EL DEBATE Culiacán published one of the most beautiful covers in its history, with the image of our dear friend, teacher and companion of a thousand battles Carmen Aída Guerra Miguel on the occasion of her recognition as Culiacanense Woman 2022, for her undying contribution to journalism . !! Congratulations!!