In Mexico the disappearance of people is a constant. At the national level, it has been reported that there are 111,000 missing Mexicans, of whom 25 percent are women, this is 27,750, as he said. Alejandro Encinas Rodriguezundersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Ministry of the Interior.

This was mentioned at the Third Meeting of the National Technical Coordination of Harmonization and Application of the ALBA Protocol, which brought together representatives of 12 state Attorney General’s Offices in Mazatlán, to unify criteria for the search mechanisms for girls, adolescents and women who are reported missing in Mexico. This situation is worrisome, since in most cases these disappearances are used by organized crime for human trafficking, for example. It is important that the State government is getting involved and even grant facilities to relatives to register their dna in case of finding people in clandestine graves. But it would be best if there was no such crime.

Yesterday in Mazatlán, with Governor Rubén Rocha, accompanied by Encinas Rodríguez, the Regional Center for Justice for Women in Mazatlán, Rocha fulfilling one of the commitments in the city to build this space that will offer legal advice, social work, psychological and medical care, as well as a shelter space to provide security for up to 10 families. This center is located in the colony Ejido Valleys, an area identified by the high incidence of family violence. Let’s hope that in reality they have staff and assistance for the women who come in search of advice.

Businesses established in the carnival zone made a killing in February during the Carnival party with the rental of bathrooms, since there were not enough toilets, people had to pay 20 pesos to relieve themselves in the restaurants and hotels of Olas Altas. even though the mayor edgar gonzalez He assured that twice as many toilets had been installed than in other years. Dissatisfaction was widespread among the attendees, because despite the charge of 70 pesos to enter Olas, the organizers did not distribute enough toilets as required by the occasion, forcing many men to dirty the rocky area. And indeed, as Mayor Édgar González said, the carnival party brought profits for everyone, including individuals who took advantage of the moment.

He Mazatlan carnival It concluded with very good results, especially without incidents to regret, although with many conflicting comments, such as the fact that the floats were recycled or that there were not enough music bands during the parade. What very few remembered was the former director of the Institute of Municipal Culture, José Ángel Tostado, who has been pointed out as having left a mess in the management of paramunicipal resources. By the way, is the Prosecutor’s Office already looking for you to come forward to testify?

