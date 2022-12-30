The Belgian businessman believes that the current business model and interests slow down the world’s adaptation to environmental challenges
Gunter Pauli is an entrepreneur, innovator, author of the book ‘The Blue Economy’, developer of sustainable projects and defender of an immediate ecological transition, something he is convinced is possible, because all the necessary technologies are available. But, he affirms, it is necessary to overcome the interests that hold back the transformations
#technologies #energy #transition
