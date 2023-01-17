The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costasaid this Tuesday (17.jan.2023) that the dismissal of advisors and commissioners is “Natural” regardless of whether they are civil or military officials. He stated that more changes should be made by the new government from January 23rd. the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) dismissed 42 military personnel from the administration of official residences of the Presidency this Tuesday.

“The exchange of advisors, who are commissioned positions, is taking place in all ministries and will occur regardless of whether they are military or civilian. […] Since we took over, [houve] a large number of exchanges of people and, thus, it will continue and you will see these exchanges more intense from the 23rd [de janeiro]when I would say that the key is turned in the system so that the new ministries come to exist in the electronic, digital systems of the government”, he declared in an interview with journalists.

Costa stated that the exchanges will be carried out mainly in commissioned positions and “extreme confidence”. According to the minister, the new government has a “philosophy” different from the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and therefore changes are necessary. He denied that the layoffs were due to “distrust”.

“There’s nothing new about it. There is no mystery. Or did anyone think that we were going to enter the government and keep the advisors from the previous government? Did anyone think so? Do not. It is unreasonable that this should be so. If I were to maintain the same style, I would not be here talking to you, we would be in a playpen mistreating you“, said.

Already in the 1st week of Lula’s management, Rui Costa dismissed 1,204 employees in commissioned positions in the former government. “It is natural for these exchanges to occur, also because the government that left has little or no harmony with the government that came in. There is a very different thinking in all areas, therefore, we could not live with the same advisors”, he declared.