The United States would need a lot of missiles if it were to shoot down every errant balloon that triggered a radar warning in its airspace.

“At any given moment, thousands of balloons” are above Earth, including many used in the US by government agencies, the military, independent researchers and hobbyists, said Paul Fetkowitz, president of Kaymont Consolidated Industries, a producer of high-altitude balloons. , in Melbourne, Florida.

Fetkowitz and other experts say this flotilla could explain the origin of some of what John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, called “high-altitude, slow-moving objects with a small radar equivalent section” that were recently shot down. on the US and Canada.

Since February 4, when the US shot down a large Chinese surveillance balloon, US officials have sought to increase the capacity of radar and atmospheric trackers so they can more closely scrutinize the country’s airspace.

Balloon experts warn that the updates could trigger a crippling wave of false alarms.

On February 10, fighter jets over Alaskan waters fired at an object the size of a small car that a US Defense Department official said was most likely a balloon.

The next day, a US F-22 attacked a cylindrical object over Canada’s Yukon Territory that was smaller than the Chinese balloon. On February 12, an octagonal structure with dangling strings and no apparent load was brought down over Lake Huron, after first appearing over Montana days earlier.

Fetkowitz said he was concerned that the US government might not realize how crowded the US sky had become with high-altitude balloons.

Each year, about 60,000 balloons are launched by the National Weather Service, the agency reported. The balloons are designed to rise about 20 miles, much higher than the four objects detected recently.

These balloons gather data that keeps passenger jets out of harm’s way and allows experts to forecast the likely onset of violent storms, Fetkowitz said.

Over the years, NASA has sent more than 1,700 large balloons on scientific missions that can last for months.

Balloon industry experts said DARPA, the secretive US defense agency in charge of developing advanced technology, was experimenting with long-endurance balloons for battlefield use as communications transmitters.

But Randolph Atkins, a spokesman for the agency, said neither he nor his boss were aware of such a project.

Many of the 193 member states and territories of the Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization regularly send out stratospheric balloons in large numbers, some designed for long-term missions gathering data from around the world.

“It goes on forever,” Fetkowitz said, adding that a customer had once used one of his company’s balloons to send a Thomas the Engine toy into stratospheric heights.

By: WILLIAM J. BROAD