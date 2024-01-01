There is a group of Mexicans who have the advantage of being able to enter the United States without the need to obtain a visa. However, this benefit does not apply to all citizens of the Latin American country, but exclusively to those who meet certain requirements.

For the vast majority of Mexicans, Obtaining a US visa is a mandatory requirement to travel to the North American country. This process involves the presentation of specific documentation and attendance at a consular interview.

Mexicans who do not require a visa to enter the United States

1. Dual nationality and the Visa Waiver Program (VWP):

For some Mexicans, The key to entering the United States without a visa lies in having dual nationalityone of them being from a country participating in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This program includes nations such as Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Thus, a Mexican who has, for example, Spanish, Chilean or Swiss nationality, can enter the United States for tourism without needing to apply for a conventional visa. However, It is important to note that these travelers must apply for the Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA) using the passport of one of the VWP countries..

2. Permanent residence or US citizenship:

Another group of Mexicans exempt from the obligation to obtain a visa are those who have a permanent residence in the United States, also known as Green Card, as long as it is valid. In addition, those who have already acquired US citizenship can enter the neighboring country without further formalities.

US$15 visa for Mexicans

Although the benefits mentioned above belong not only to Mexicans, but to almost any foreigner, there is a type of visa with a cost of only US$15 that people from Mexico can access. This is the Border Crossing Card (BCC), which works like the B1 and B2 visas.. These allow temporary visits to the United States for business or pleasure reasons.

The document enables applicants to travel to border states with the Mexican country and remain in the United States for a period of no more than thirty days, according to the official website of the Customs and Border Protection Office. Once issued, the Border Crossing Card is valid for ten years.