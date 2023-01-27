Yanomami people suffer from lack of health care, face cases of severe malnutrition and malaria

The Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, said on Thursday (26.jan.2023) that “there are strong indications” in funds transferred to the Ministry of Health for the purchase of medicines that did not reach community care units indigenous.

“It is a tragedy that we are still far from knowing the dimension”, said Dias in an interview with CNN. “How is it that so many people who are not indigenous enter a protected territory? How were the health units deactivated? How did the schools practically deactivate back there? How come there was no food supply? How is it that registration for the Brazil Aid was not made for these families?”, he declared.

The Yanomami people suffer from lack of health care and face cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. On Saturday (21.jan), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited Boa Vista (RR). During the trip, he announced emergency measures to face the crisis, such as the creation of the Committee to Combat Yanomami Sanitary Assistance. Group made up of several ministries will investigate the situation.

The day before, on Friday (20.jan), the Ministry of Health had already declared a public emergency in the territory.

According to the Minister of Social Development, there are several research fronts to understand what caused the humanitarian crisis and what led to the community shortages. “No one gets to that skin-and-blood child stage overnight. (…) Now is the time to join hands, save lives, but the investigation continues”, said Days.

“If it is necessary to have there, even within Yanomami territory, the presence of Army platoons, port captaincies, Federal Police. What happened? Deactivated? Did you disable it on purpose? Was it a command?”, he questioned. “On the other hand, who ordered this shortage? Was it a diversion?”said.

According to the minister, “The as long as there are proofs and security conditions”, must be “making the guilty pay according to the law”.

Dias also commented on the calculation of the stf (Federal Supreme Court) on evidence in that the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have provided false information to the Court regarding the situation of the indigenous people. Disrespect for Supreme Court decisions would also have aggravated the situation of the indigenous people.

“Back there, complaints arrived, there were many that reached the ministries and various areas of the government, showing that there was a situation there that needed attention. That’s what the Supreme puts. Some decisions were taken in the sense of measures that were not complied with and, because they were not complied with, it got worse”he spoke.

Dias said that, as a result of the Bolsonaro government’s neglect, many indigenous people migrated to the cities “fleeing hunger.

