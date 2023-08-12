Activision and Infinity Ward finally revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III last week after months of rumors and leaks, and they confirmed Makarov in a recent trailer. A full presentation is scheduled for August 17, but the page of Steam for the title has revealed the number of studios involved in the development.

With Infinity Wardare Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, Raven Software, High Moon Studios, Treyarch and Demonware. It’s worth noting that each studio might be working on different things: it’s possible that sledgehammer is leading the development, as previous rumors indicated. Treyarch could be involved in Zombies, rumored to be free, while Beenox works on the version for pc (as with previous titles).

Of course, Raven Software is probably working on the new map. Warzone 2.0 which is rumored to arrive in December, while High Moon Studios will serve as a supporting studio. Demonware products, such as Matchmaking+, are used for matchmaking and statistics in call of duty. We could see some improvements in those aspects in the sequel.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10 and apart from the pc, other platforms have not yet been confirmed. It is confirmed that the skins and purchases of Modern Warfare II will carry over to the sequel, a first for the series.

Via: Gaming Bolt

Editor’s note: Well… with the number of studies involved this indicates that it will be a beast of a game, hopefully it also means that we will see fewer bugs and that they will finally do something against cheaters.