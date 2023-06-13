Minister says that “necessary changes” built through debates and public consultations will be presented

the minister of Education, Camilo Santanastated on Monday night (June 12, 2023) that “there are serious problems in New High School”. The statement was made during the “Living Wheel”carried out by TV Cultura.

Camilo Santana highlighted that the problems identified in this new model are in the “implementation, infrastructure, teacher training”. In this sense, the minister said that the federal government will present a new proposal for secondary education. However, he did not define whether through a bill or provisional measure, but signaled a dialogue with congressmen.

The minister argued that the approval of the NEM (New High School) took place in 2017 and that this change was worked on in the transition group of the government of Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Santana stated that the orientation was to build a “wide debate and popular consultation for evaluation” and that the first measures taken as minister was “restructure the ministry” of Education.

“Brazil has suffered, in the last four years, from a dismantling of the Ministry of Education”, he stated. Asked about a consensus among students, students and the population regarding the New Secondary School, the minister said he was “optimistic”.

“I think leaving it the way it was [antes da reforma] it’s not good. We need to introduce the necessary changes. I repeat, we are listening to students from all Brazilian states. […] Vthen the public consultation comes out and, based on that, we will forward a proposal”.

The minister said that changes to the model will be evaluated with President Lula and the National Congress. “We are going to discuss various actions that can be taken by ordinances and decrees”.

Camilo Santana added that it was a “mistake” how the New Secondary School was implemented, as well as the “reduction of the workload of the common curriculum base”.

“The 1st mistake was time, impossible to do in 3 years. Then, without training teachers, without improving the infrastructure of schools. There are schools in Brazil without bathrooms and without energy, this point needs to be questioned”he added.