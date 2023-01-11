Currently, many movies from the universe of movies of Marveland the beginning of everything will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the same one that introduces us to the villain for the second time Kang. However, new acquaintances also come into the equation, and this would be a group of characters that until today were in great demand, the Fantastic four.

To this day, the cast that will give life to these characters has not been revealed, but a new rumor has emerged that indicates Adam Driver In the role of reed richardSW mr fantastic. This comes from The Direct media, who assure a close source mentions that it has been the first option to cast the character.

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that it has been related to drivers with the tape, since since its original announcement during the comic-con This rumor has started to spread. And that recently they have become much stronger, it is evident that in the end the actor of Kylo Ren I arrived to MCU to open one of the most important phases of it.

This type of ad would rule out john krasinski to have the role of the scientist, despite having been shown as a variant during the tape of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many thought that he was going to repeat the interpretation, but it seems that Marvel has additional plans that do not include him, unless he gives life to another character of the brand.

Remember that the film is scheduled to be released on November 6, 2024.

Via: The Direct

Editor’s note: He would be a nice addition to the Marvel team, as having him in a hero role would be interesting, since we knew him as an evil guy for pretty much the entire new Star Wars trilogy. It will be interesting to see the movie.