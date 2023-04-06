A uber driver drew attention for the creative description it had in its description, so its passengers did not hesitate to share it on social networks, causing it to go viral immediately, for showing that in this life, everyone have priorities.

Internet users return to the trend of those Internet users who tell experiences being a driver or passenger in transportation services, including Didi, Uber, taxis, and trucks, since their stories become controversial and even tell tips or tricks that everyone would like to know.

This time was no exception, a content creator went viral by showing the response of a uber driverafter being questioned why he decided to work in the transportation application; the answer was unusual.

Although, when many people are asked the reason why they work in various companies, the employees answer that to pay for their studies, household expenses, or because they like it, the protagonist of this story was very original, and apparently , realistic according to your needs.

The viral video with the description; “in this life there are priorities”was broadcast by the account ‘@lgsusvlogs’, through the TikTok social network, achieving that with only 12 seconds, it generated laughter from Internet users.

During the clip, presumed young Uber passengers recounted that they requested the application service to go to their destination, but their description caught their attention, as it said: “‘I study electrical mechanical engineering, why do I drive? To track”‘.

