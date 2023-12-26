In 2023 it became clear that China's trees no longer grow into the sky. The economy has not emerged from the self-imposed Covid lockdowns as hoped. The population is aging rapidly and is even shrinking. There are no long-term plans to overcome the dramatic real estate crisis, nor are there any solutions to address the associated gigantic debt in many provinces and the demographic development. At the same time, hundreds of millions of migrant workers are finding it difficult to find employment, and youth unemployment is also rampant. The spirit of optimism is over, at least in many provinces.

The International Monetary Fund predicts little more than three percent annual growth in the long term. However, this is not just the result of overarching factors, but rather political decisions. For state and party leader Xi Jinping, growth and consumption are no longer primary benchmarks. In any case, Xi detests wealth and luxury, or at least that's how he pretends to be. Instead, the Chinese should learn to get by with less again. For him, social systems promote laziness. So ordinary people have little to spend. Restaurants, shops and apartments are empty in many places.