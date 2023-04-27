The one who complied in time and form with what the Contract marks Collective of Workers at the Service of the City Council of Angostura is the mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, who delivered 80 uniforms to the unionized personnel, which apparently denotes that there is a good relationship between both parties, a fact that keeps them working in coordination on the actions they undertake so that the municipality continues in progress and work does not stop due to non-compliance. Let’s hope they continue on that path from here until the end of the administration.

More than constant is the lack of water in the municipality of little boy, that every year it is necessary to support the communities with water pipes. To date there are already eight towns in Mocorito that will have this service, as a form of prevention. What a successful action by Ennio Salas Gastélum, director of Public Services in Mocorito, Well, if the people of Mocoritense complain about something, it is the bad service that is provided when sending pipes to the communities, by not delivering the vital liquid with equity. Therefore, taking preventive measures is a step that might seem to be taken a bit late, because comments have been heard for a few weeks about the lack of water and little action from the authorities.

Now yes, as the famous saying goes, “win or die”, is what local businessmen must apply if they want to strengthen themselves in the union, because in a dissertation offered by the consultant Julio César Silvas Inzunza assures that the businessman It must evolve starting with self-criticism, and not dedicate itself to only applauding or criticizing the Government. For the former economics journalist, it is essential to change now, because only in this way will the economy consolidate and the rule of law will be strengthened.

Also speaking of the Drinking Water and Sewerage Board In Salvador Alvarado, what a good job the paramunicipal has, since according to Enrique Román Cruz Gastélum, manager of Japasa, since the beginning of the hot season the consumption of water has intensified, which has also led to the waste of vital liquid, so much so that even every week they receive three to four complaints for wasting water. Despite the fact that much has been said about how expensive the fines can be for this offense, there has been a lack of awareness in society towards this issue, which forces the staff of the Water Board to be more than alert and have a strong hand with whoever is caught throwing water.

“Children always tell the truth”, goes that old and popular saying, which was manifested in the Children’s Council of Salvador Alvarado, where children emphatically demanded better public services, which were widely described. The students, representatives of various educational establishments, did not remain silent and also listed the series of needs that their educational establishments located throughout the municipality have. There yes, as the slogan of the Government headed by Armando Camacho says, “The People Rule”, and here is a way to demonstrate it, because as he mentioned in his speech, it was no coincidence that they were there, for what they did listen in each of their interventions.

