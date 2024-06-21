Summer is finally here and Bandai Namco decided to celebrate with a rich assortment of promotions about his games on Steamwith discounts that can reach up to 90% and also affect recently published games such as Sand Land.

For example, the action adventure based on the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama is offered at 39.59 euros, with a 34% discount on the base price. Tales of Arise instead it is priced at 19.99 euros, half its standard price. The Beyond the Dawn expansion is also on offer, in this case at the price of 19.79 euros or included with the base game for 39.59 euros. We also find many other games in the series on promotion, such as Berseria, Symphonia and Vesperia.