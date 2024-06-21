Summer is finally here and Bandai Namco decided to celebrate with a rich assortment of promotions about his games on Steamwith discounts that can reach up to 90% and also affect recently published games such as Sand Land.
For example, the action adventure based on the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama is offered at 39.59 euros, with a 34% discount on the base price. Tales of Arise instead it is priced at 19.99 euros, half its standard price. The Beyond the Dawn expansion is also on offer, in this case at the price of 19.79 euros or included with the base game for 39.59 euros. We also find many other games in the series on promotion, such as Berseria, Symphonia and Vesperia.
Featured offers
You can find the dedicated Steam page with all the active promotions on Bandai Namco games at this address, with the offers that will be valid until Thursday 11 July. In short, you have several weeks to take advantage of it.
As per tradition, we have summarized the highlighted offers available below:
- Sand Land at 39.59 euros, 34% discount
- Baten Kaitos I and II HD at 44.99 euros, 10% discount
- Tales of Arise at 19.99 euros, 50% discount
- Beyond the Dawn (Tales of Arise expansion) at 19.79 euros, 34% discount
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition at 39.59 euros, 34% discount
- Tales of Symphonia at 4.99 euros, 75% discount
- Code Vein at 7.49 euros, 85% discount
- Ni No Kuni 2 for 11.99 euros, 85% discount
- Digimon Survive at 12.49 euros, 75% discount
- Scarlet Nexus at 7.99 euros, 84% discount
- Tales of Zestiria at 4.99 euros, 90% discount
- Tales of Zestiria at 4.99 euros, 90% discount
- Tales of Vesperia at 7.99 euros, 80% discount
- Park Beyond at 9.99 euros, 80% discount
#plenty #offers #Bandai #Namco #games #Steam #Sand #Land #Tales
Несомненно важные новинки моды.
Исчерпывающие мероприятия лучших подуимов.
Модные дома, лейблы, гедонизм.
Приятное место для модных хайпбистов.
https://sofiamoda.ru