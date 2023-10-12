Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced the opening of 17 more metro stations by 2026

The Moscow authorities have approved the Targeted Investment Program (TIP), the priority of which will be transport infrastructure and social facilities. The mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, said that as part of the project, 17 more new metro stations will be opened in the capital, which will become available to passengers by 2026.

Large-scale work in the capital is planned until 2026

In total, 35 kilometers of lines will be put into operation, as well as one metro electric depot. According to the plan, work will take place from 2024 to 2026. Including new Troitskaya and Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya lines will appear on the map of the capital’s subway.

35 kilometers of lines will be put into operation before 2026

During this period, the first stage of the Trinity line “ZIL” – “Kommunarka” will be opened, which will include 11 stations. In March, Sobyanin said that a section of the new metro line should begin operating next year. By the end of 2024, 25 kilometers of the line will be put into operation, all stations will open at the same time. Total length of the branch after full opening will be 42 kilometers, on which 17 stations will be located. The Troitskaya line will become one of the longest radii of the Moscow metro, second only to the Big Circle Line.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

The first 11 stations of the Troitskaya line will include “ZIL” with a transfer to the future Biryulevskaya line and the Moscow Central Circle (MCC), “Krymskaya” with a transfer to the MCC, “Akademicheskaya” with a transfer to the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line, “Vavilovskaya”, “Novatorskaya” “with a transfer to the Big Circle Line, “People’s Friendship University”, “General Tyulenev”, “Tyutchevskaya”, “Kornilovskaya”, “Bachurinskaya” and “Kommunarka” with a change to the Sokolnicheskaya line.

Also, by 2026, residents and guests of the capital will be able to use the first section of the new Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya line “Shelepikha” – “Boulevard of General Karbyshev”, which will include three stations. In addition, it is planned to expand the construction of the Biryulevskaya Line and complete work on the Potapovo stations of the Sokolnicheskaya Line, Golyanovo of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya Line and Suvorovskaya of the Circle Line.

The program to improve Moscow’s infrastructure will cost hundreds of billions of rubles

The section of the Targeted Investment Program dedicated to the development of transport infrastructure will remain the largest in terms of both the volume of funds spent and the expected results. Press service of the Moscow mayor

The amount of funds allocated for the implementation of the AIP in 2024-2026, will be 2.73 trillion rubles. 903.4 billion rubles of which will be allocated in 2024, 931.8 billion rubles in 2025 and 895.2 billion rubles in 2026. It is not specified what part of the amount will go to the construction of new stations.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

In just three years, it is planned to build 760 new urban facilities in Moscow. In addition to the development of the capital’s metro, within the framework of the program, funds will be used to create more than 265 kilometers of roads, including the completion of the formation of the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter. In addition, the plan involves the construction of 6.5 million square meters of housing, as well as various social facilities: 166 schools and kindergartens, 47 sports facilities, 35 cultural facilities and 26 healthcare facilities.