Mexico.- When traveling through the streets and highways of Mexico, one of the essential documents is the driver’s licensethrough which it is verified that the person behind the wheel is fit to drive.

However, in most states, driver’s licenses must be renewed from time to time, with the licensing entity San Luis Potosi The only one, at the moment, where it is processed only once or, in case of loss or theft, it is replaced.

What is the driver’s license for?

Before explaining in detail the requirements to process the permanent driver’s license, let’s make it clear that the driver’s license is the official document issued by the government to certify a driver who has the skills to drive a car.

In addition, many times the driver’s license serves as a official identification, this because it has the photograph of the people, as well as the personal data and their signature. However, keep in mind that it is not accepted in all procedures.

Requirements and where to apply for a permanent driver’s license

As we mentioned before, the only state in Mexico that has a permanent driver’s license is San Luis Potosí, which is processed at the facilities of the Potosino Youth Institute.

Meanwhile, the requirements are as follows:

Driving certificate issued by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection. *

Original and copy of current official identification of the state of San Luis Potosí (INE or passport).

Original and copy of 2 proofs of residence in the State; one with an age of 1 year and another with an age of 3 months (water, electricity, telephone, internet, cable, property, gas).

It is worth mentioning that the issuance of the permanent driver’s license for the first time is free, while in case of replacement, pay one thousand 144 pesosfile a theft report and meet the following requirements: