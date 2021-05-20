Could Real Sociedad play the Champions League next season? It may seem like an absurd question, but, oddly enough, it is something that is not entirely crazy. However, before generating false expectations among realistic followers and explaining it well, it is convenient to contextualize the question to begin to understand it. The issue is framed within the mess generated with the creation of the controversial Superliga, a project that was barely two days old. From those mud comes these muds, because a lot is being talked about a possible UEFA sanction on Real Madrid and Barcelona, as creators of a Super League that by the way they have not yet left. The sanction that is contemplated is that of his expulsion from the next two seasons of the Champions League, something that Real Sociedad could benefit from if they finish in fifth or sixth position this season., something that he has in his hand in the last league match. But what chance of all this happening? “There is going to be a UEFA sanction, and it is not that complicated to happen. But it will depend not so much on the sanction fund, but on the timing. But a club like Real does have options,” Toni Roca told the newspaper AS, the director of the office specialized in soccer Himnus and the Sport Law Institute.

“There are options for the fifth to go to the Champions League, it is not a strange panorama. The truth is that UEFA has launched an investigation into the three clubs that are still in the Super League, a disciplinary file has been opened to them, and once I conclude my impression is that they will be sanctioned. Yes or yes there will be. I do not know what type of sanction, if it will be only economic or if they will be expelled from the Champions League. What happens is that this sanction can be appealed to the CAS and anything can happen there, “explains Roca sharply, recalling that The Champions League places in Madrid and Barcelona would in no case be deserted, and would be for the fifth and sixth classified in LaLiga, one of the positions currently held by the Royal. “Exactly. They would be beneficiaries of those places for the Champions League. There is an open way, but here it is very important to talk about the timing issue. We will have to finally see when UEFA sanctions, if it finally sanctions. Because You can resort to the CAS, and in this procedure two things can happen: that Madrid, Barça and Juve request precautionary measures and the precautionary suspension of that sanction is indicated; Or if everything goes very fast, a decision is made before the next edition of Champions even starts.. Time management is going to be essential, beyond the background, which is complicated. Because it will mark the future of this litigation and it will be what will mark that these places are for Real, for example, or that Madrid and Barça can play the next edition and that the sanction is the season that comes after. “This means that both clubs could play in next season’s Champions League even though they are sanctioned by UEFA. “If you go to TAD, Madrid and Barcelona have to be suspended from the sanction, because there are potential irreparable damages.”

The problem for all this puzzle to go ahead is that although UEFA has arguments to be able to sanction Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​it is something weak. “There is nothing typified in the UEFA regulations that is specific to the creation of parallel competitions. It does not say anything that it can sanction a club with two exclusion stops from the Champions League. It does not say that. The only way it has to sanction him is a kind of disaster box, which is article 11 of the disciplinary code, which says that everyone. Clubs must respect UEFA statutes and that he does not do so, he can be sanctioned. It is an indirect way that clubs cannot form alliances that do not have the approval of UEFA. So here you will be charged for non-observance of the statutes. So it is a bit taken with tweezers. And then we must not forget that that competition lasted just two days, so the damage to UEFA, beyond the media, is small and has not affected anything, “says Roca, who delves into the matter in question. “I believe that UEFA is going to sanction them, because the procedure is underway and is almost decided in advance. But then it will take TAD, which is where this match is really going to be played. And there, UEFA does not have everything to win. , and we’ve seen it in the past, because he’s already had two hard setbacks at TAD. “

And in all this framework, what should Real Sociedad do as a club that can benefit from a possible sanction to two clubs by expelling them from the Champions League? “La Real can request a person in the case as a direct affected person, because it affects them in a very direct way. Then they can request in UEFA and TAD that they be included as an interested party. If I were the Real, I would try because how much more pressure you do, better for their interests than to remain square-armed. But then there is the issue of relations with Madrid and Barcelona, ​​because appearing as an accusation to have them expelled from a competition can harm them in the future. It is not an easy decision to make. take “, he replies Toni Roca.