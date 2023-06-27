The previous tournament, Guadalajara has gone much further than its own fans expected. The signing of Fernando Hierro as sports director and Paunovic as coach had overtones of madness, it gave the impression that Amaury Vergara had no idea what to do once he ended Ricardo Peláez’s management, but in the end, either planning or luck, the owner of the Chivas was right with his decision.
Those from Verde Valle reached the final and although at some point it seemed that they had won it, the team did not have the integers to resist the Tigers. That being the case, Chivas will seek its revenge the following semester and for this the club is on the hunt for reinforcements, signing only two of them at the moment, and giving way to a higher number of footballers, all discarded by Paunovic and in fact, in the playlist, there are only two options left.
‘Walrus’ Flores has left, as have the youth players Bouquet and Campillo and there are only two men left in the squad who are not considered key for the Serbian coach. The first is Cristian Calderón, who in the race is behind Orozco and Mayorga and had polls of several Liga MX teams, none of which have been successful at the moment. In addition, there is the case of Eduardo Torres, a midfielder who lost a star spot and is not to Paunovic’s taste. His departure is dependent on the signing of some contention in the summer market.
