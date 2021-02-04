Since the pandemic began, thousands of variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants that appear to spread more rapidly than others. “Specifically, the UK’s Vaccine Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, revealed that “There are now around 4,000 variants of COVID worldwide”. Experts argue that it’s normal, since this virus, like most, constantly mutates. In addition, the British Medical Journal published an article in which he stated that only a few could change the virus appreciably.

But let it be something expected does not mean it does not require surveillance. The different companies that are developing the vaccines study the variants to observe the efficacy of their drugs against them and improve them if necessary. “All manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others, are studying how they can improve their vaccine to ensure that we are prepared for any variant ”, assured the minister in Sky News. However, Zahawi is confident that the vaccines created so far will provide protection against them: “It is highly unlikely that the current vaccine will not be effective in the variants, either in Kent or other variants, especially when it comes to serious illnesses and hospitalization ”.

In case of problems, the minister was also calm: “We have the largest genome sequencing industry, we have about 50% of the world’s genome sequencing industry, and we maintain a library of all variants so that we are ready to respond, whether in the fall or beyond, to whatever challenge the virus may present itself and produce the next vaccine. “

Vaccine trials continue

Many countries have begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine to their citizens to end a pandemic that has killed more than two million people worldwide, but none are as far ahead as Israel, what has immunized 60.14% of its population per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the web ourworlindata. They follow him, far away, United Arab Emirates (36%) Y United Kingdom (15.5%).

Meanwhile, companies continue to test their vaccines to assess the effectiveness of the first injection and how long it may take to give the second in order to change vaccination strategies so that most of the citizenry is vaccinated as soon as possible, even if only with the first dose. In the case of AstraZeneca, for example, a recent study has revealed that the first dose already protected 76% of those vaccinated. In addition, the scientists observed that if the second injection is given 12 weeks after the first the protection mean against the virus increases to 82%while waiting six weeks the figure is reduced to 54.9%.

Likewise, it is testing combine two vaccines from different brands. Guidelines in Britain and the United States say that the vaccines are not interchangeable, but they can be mixed if the one that was given first is not available for the second dose or if it is unknown which brand is used for the first injection. In this sense, Britain launched a trial on Thursday to evaluate the immune responses generated if the doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are combined in a two-injection scheme.

The trial will examine the immune responses of an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca, or vice versa, with four and 12 week intervals. It is expected that results initial information on immune responses are generated around June.