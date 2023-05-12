Tonight little Celine Blue, first daughter of Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano, came into the world

Immense joy for Sophie Codegoni and her future husband Alessandro Basciano. The couple, born inside the house of Big Brother Vip in 2021, has in fact welcomed little Celine Blue into their lives. The announcement came via a very sweet post on Instagram.

Credit: sophie.codegoni – Instagram

The love between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano was born at the end of 2021, when their eyes met for the first time within the walls of the most spied on house in Italy, that of the Big Brother VIP.

From that moment, Sophie said in a very sweet post published at the end of November 2022, the influencer understood that with him she could share his whole life.

The months then passed, the GF experience ended and they went out together, increasingly linked by a Love that appears always bigger.

Less than a year later, one arrived beautiful newsthat of Codegoni’s first pregnancy.

that love that today brought us the greatest happiness we could try. And now what to say…. your mom and dad are waiting for you you are the greatest joy and emotion that could happen to us ❤️ We love you dot (yes.. we like to call you that 😍)

Credit: Verissimo – Mediaset

A few days later, guests in the living room of very trueSophie and Alessandro told Silvia Toffanin and all the viewers the immense joy and emotions that they were living.

With the opportunity also have revealed the color that the bow would have hung on the door after delivery, a nice rose.

Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano announce the birth of Celine Blue

Credit: sophie.codegoni – Instagram

Those months of anxious waiting are now over and the premiere little girl by Sophie Codegoni is finally coming into the world.

This morning the model posted a tender family shotaccompanying it with this message:

12/05/2023, There are no words to describe the joy, emotion and happiness you have given us…mum and dad love you so much. Our Céline blue💖

Many i comments of friends and famous friends of the couple, who wanted to be congratulations for the happy event.

Birth of the baby that precedes by a few months another day that will be very important for Sophie and Alessandro, that of marriage.