“My father is 72 years old, he is a cancer patient and he has no defenses due to the chemotherapy of two consecutive cancers since 2018. He has not yet been vaccinated because, according to the vaccination plan, it is not his turn yet. Why you yes and my father no? ». This is the question that a Twitter user asked the mayor of Molina de Segura, Esther Clavero yesterday. The question had not been answered as of press time.

Another question that many were raised yesterday was whether cancer patients are included in the first vaccination group set by the Ministry’s protocol. Although most already knew this answer, which is clearly reflected in the program: “Clearly, no,” said José Luis Alonso, head of the Oncology Service of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital. “Not even patients considered high-risk are included in this first phase of the Ministry’s protocol,” he explains. In addition, Alonso fears that the justifications offered by the mayor of Molina de Segura will motivate “a flood of patients who are going to claim their vaccine.”

This is also believed by the vice president of the Murcian Society of Family and Community Medicine (Smumfyc), Jesús Abenza, who predicts “an increase in patient consultations in the coming days precisely because of this issue.” Abenza sees “surprising” the argument offered by the socialist councilor of Molina de Segura who, in her opinion, “has gotten into a garden and has also put all the toilets in the municipality in a garden, because I don’t think anyone has given such an indication. In fact, and as Abenza recalls, in the multiple conversations held with health officials, the advisability of “always putting the most vulnerable people first” has always been stressed, in addition to the age criterion “above 80 years.”

Sources from the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC) in the Murcia Region also denied yesterday that cancer patients are being summoned to get the coronavirus vaccine.