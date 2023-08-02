Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Train services to Italy are restricted. The reason for this is renovation work, including in the railway tunnels on the approximately 30-kilometer route via the Brenner corridor. (Archive image) © Imago

Attention vacationers: For trips to Italy in August, more time or detours must be planned. Line closures on the Brenner railway line are to blame.

Munich – In August, many families say: off to vacation! In most of the German federal states, the summer holidays are still in this month and therefore the perfect time to travel with kith and kin. On the way to the popular holiday destination of Italy, however, two full closures lasting several weeks must be considered. Because these can affect the entire flow of traffic on the routes between Munich, Innsbruck and up to Bolzano, Trento and Verona.

Only the railway lines over the Brenner Pass between Tyrol and Italy are directly affected by the closures. For a total of two and a half weeks, from August 6th to 23rd, there will be no trains running here. Extensive work is being carried out in the railway tunnels on the approximately 30-kilometer route. But there will also be indirect effects on road traffic, according to the expectations of the civil rights organization Transitforum Austria-Tirol.

Attention vacationers in Italy: In August there are no trains running over the Brenner Pass

There is no alternative to the complete closures, according to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) at the end of June. According to the ÖBB, a rail replacement bus service will be set up for regional and long-distance transport. Both travelers on their way to Italy on vacation and locals have to switch to these – and thus to the roads – on the routes between Bolzano, Trento and Innsbruck.

For the duration of the planned closure, traffic metering is urgently needed along the entire Brenner corridor from Munich to Verona in Italy in order to “maintain the safety, ease and flow of traffic,” demanded the Transitforum Austria-Tyrol. The result could be traffic chaos on the routes from Germany to Italy.

Italy trip threatened by traffic chaos? Lifting the truck driving ban is a “completely wrong signal”

Traffic must be monitored and controlled “far before the borders of the Brenner Pass or Kufstein,” the Transit Forum said. Truck transit, in particular, must be made aware of the “existing rail and road alternatives through the Alps”. It is therefore feared that freight traffic will simply be shifted from the rails to the roads of the Brenner Pass and overload them.

The state government of Austria, on the other hand, does not see the flow of traffic as endangered by the complete closure, like the online portal dolomitenstadt.at reported. During the time when the Brenner line was closed, the lifting of the sectoral truck driving ban was planned. Transitforum boss Fritz Gurgiser thinks this is “a crazy idea” – it sends a “completely wrong signal”, as he told the Austria Press Agency (APA) explained.

Be careful when traveling to Italy: There is a risk of traffic jams on the “highly sensitive Brenner route”.

In this case, international traffic has the time and opportunity to adapt to the situation, Gurgiser continued. The traffic on the “highly sensitive Brenner route” should be managed jointly by Tyrol, South Tyrol and Trentino. Instead of looking for other options and making arrangements, the sectoral truck driving ban will simply be lifted.

The Tyrolean state government announced that the renovation of the Brenner railway line was deliberately scheduled for August. Due to the holiday periods in Italy and Germany, reduced truck traffic is to be expected during this time.

Travel route to Italy: There is a risk of traffic chaos due to the complete closure of the Brenner lines

According to official information from the Province of Bolzano in Italy, train traffic on the Brenner railway line will be interrupted on two sections due to urgent maintenance work. The route between Bolzano and Trento will be completely closed from August 7th to 11th, the route from Brenner to Innsbruck from August 7th to 23rd.

All long-distance trains heading south (Freccia and Italo) will be dropped. Travelers can switch to replacement regional buses (Trenitalia). Overall should be noisy dolomitenstadt.at 71 local trains and ten Eurocity trains per day will be relocated to rail replacement services. Only for the Railjet between Innsbruck and Bolzano there is no substitute. (n / A)