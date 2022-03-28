The European Championship in England that will be played this summer is on its way to being historic. QThere are one hundred days until the curtain opens on the continental tournament on July 6 at Old Trafford and UEFA put the tickets on sale for all championship matches. In less than an hour he had to announce that there were no more tickets for the Wembley grand finale on July 31. A historical demand.

“Demand was extremely high for the Final and all available tickets have now been sold out. Additional tickets may be released at a later date; however, this is not guaranteed. Be sure to follow us for the latest updates.” the organization said on its social networks 43 minutes after the tickets went on sale on-line. It is true that many already had reservations, but the demand has exceeded all expectations.

It is not the only meeting that has run out of tickets. It has also been posted on ‘No Tickets’ for the England-Northern Ireland match to be played on July 15 at St Mary Stadium. England wants to break records and, at the moment, the fans are responding from the first moment.