Tickets to visit the Helga de Alvear museum have been sold out until May and just over a month after it opened, on February 26. Its capacity has been limited due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, and the available tickets have been awarded following the order of request on the web. With Extremadura closed by the covid, the residents, together with a few visits from abroad, are being the first to visit the spectacular Tuñón Arquitectos building. Inside are 200 pieces of contemporary art chosen from the more than 3,000 that the German-born collector has given Cáceres. Manuel Borja-Villel, director of the Reina Sofía Museum, does not hesitate to describe the complex as “the best European private collection of contemporary art”.

Nuria Flores, Minister of Culture of the Junta de Extremadura and president of the museum’s board of trustees (the ownership of the same is shared by the Junta, the City Council, the Provincial Council and the University of Extremadura) defends the impact that the Helga de Alvear Museum of Contemporary Art it is having and will have on the streets of this city, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1986. “I have no doubt of the power that this museum has to reactivate cultural tourism throughout the region. There will be a before and after, it is the beginning of something very powerful that is going to make the hospitality industry resurface, and many other small businesses. It is going to put Extremadura on the map because no one is going to want to miss the encounter with these exceptional works of contemporary art, located next to a treasure full of Roman, Muslim or Renaissance remains ”.

Helga de Alvear and José María Viñuela, chief curator of the collection. Andy Solé

Before Cáceres there were other cities, such as Madrid, Vigo, Granada and San Sebastián, candidates to host the center. But finally, it was at a meeting at the Atrio restaurant in Cáceres in the late nineties, while Helga de Alvear (Kirn, Germany, 84 years old), had lunch with her friend José María Viñuela (director of the art collection of the Bank of Spain) , when he offered the works to the then president of the Board, Juan Carlos Rodríguez Ibarra. He was enthusiastic about the project and there began a long journey that has concluded more than two decades later. First, the building known as Casa Grande, which has received visitors since November 2006, was rehabilitated as an exhibition space, and in which the gallery owner has been exhibiting her collection. Later, a new building was built at the back of that old house with 8,000 square meters distributed in four levels.

Detail of Olafur Eliasson’s installation ‘Activity in echo’. Andy Solé

Viñuela is today the chief curator of the collection and the person in charge of the museography. Extremeño, born in the small town of Ibahernando in 1944, Viñuela has been present in many of the gallery owner’s purchases at art fairs around the world. He directed the collection of the Bank of Spain, where he added a thousand works during the 40 years that he worked for that institution. “She has always been guided by the emotion that a work awakens in her. He has never proceeded thinking about the name of the artist, much less in the secondary market ”, explains Viñuela.

That taste of Alvear is very marked by the historical avant-gardes, and the minimalism of the works of Donald Judd, Carl Andre, Robert Morris, Dan Flavin or Sol LeWitt. Also for the photography of Helena Almeida, Martin Boyce, Joan Fontcuberta, James Casebere, Hannah Collins, Thomas Demand, José Antonio Hernández-Díez, Candida Höfer or Gordon Matta-Clark, and for the enormous installations mounted inside the museum.

The route is dotted with monumental works that attract the attention of new visitors. And among all of them, the best known piece is at the entrance. Is Descending Light (2007), by the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, a lamp almost four meters high by four and a half wide. Alvear bought the piece when Weiwei was hardly known. “He contacted me and told me that he sent it to me for free and I could buy it for a low price. And today I have a symbol of the fall of Chinese capitalism ”, he recalled during the opening ceremony of the museum.

“She has always been guided by the emotion that a work arouses in her,” says José María Viñuela, chief curator of the collection.

The 60,000 red crystals that make up Descending Light they were set up by schoolboys from Cáceres. The counselor Flores refers to this as an example of the museum’s vocation to be a “center focused on the population of Cáceres and accessible to all.” And he adds: “Not only will access always be free, fulfilling Helga’s wish, but we also want the neighbors to participate in the workshops and cultural activities that are going to be scheduled.”

In the first large room of the new enclosure there is a space dedicated entirely to Francisco de Goya, an artist who has had a huge influence “on modern art first and then contemporary,” he explains Viñuela. The series of 80 engravings are exhibited, Whims and the facsimiles of the original work acquired by De Alvear from Isabel de la Rasilla.

Another work with a custom-made room in the new museum is Giardini, the video installation that Steve McQueen presented at the Venice Biennale in 2009. The piece is projected on two gigantic screens (4 meters high by 12 long and 9.5 wide), and shows what happens on the stage of the Biennale pavilions during winter, when crowds make room for furtive encounters, dogs or spiders.

Exterior view of the Helga de Alvear museum in Cáceres, the work of Tuñón Arquitectos. Amores Pictures

The interaction with the spectator, characteristic of the work of the Danish Olafur Eliasson, takes shape with his work Echo Activity (2017). It is, so far, the most photographed work of the new center and the one that children move the most.

What remains for Alvear to do in his museum? The tireless collector has already acquired a nearby building that she will turn into a warehouse. But the most immediate task is the public call to choose a director for his formidable museum.