Bild: no usable bunkers left in Germany

Of the several thousand bomb shelters in Germany, there are no usable facilities left. The newspaper reports Bild.

The German authorities instructed to check how the country is prepared for emergencies. However, according to the publication, Germany is “catastrophically unprepared for a disaster,” as the old bunkers left over from the Cold War have been dismantled.

In the spring, out of two thousand shelters, about 600 bunkers were counted in the country, but not one of them was ready for use. Then the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that, if necessary, these bomb shelters would be able to resume work. At the same time, the authorities considered it necessary to strengthen residential buildings and offices so that citizens could be safe not only in special places.

Earlier it became known that the old WWII bomb shelter in Britain was turned into a hydroponic farm powered by renewable energy. Vegetables grown in an unusual room began to be supplied to large supermarkets.