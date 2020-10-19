«The pandemic has made the depth of inequality more visible, many people have perhaps discovered the levels of poverty that exist, in the UK we have not found a way to approach social assistance, the level of unemployment in Spain is long-term … they are not new problems, but no existing structure is capable of solving them “, he says Hilary Cottam, author of ‘Radical Help’.

She is convinced that “Governments cannot afford” the cost and risk of “a culture of waste, first of all of people and also of a wasteful and blocked economy ». Cottam believes that the effects of the pandemic, the stasis of economies before COVID-19 or ecology require a fundamental review of the welfare state created in the second half of the 20th century.

His arguments coincide with the extension in the language of politics of the idea of ​​reconstruction. ‘Rebuild’ must be one of the most frequent words in Boris Johnson’s dictionary. The EU budget for economic recovery has been popularly dubbed the reconstruction funds.

«We do not know if we are in a moment like 1945, in which we are going to design a radically different new social system Or, as in the 1930s, the problems are not solved and the revolution comes, ”says Cottam. “There are days of the week when I feel optimistic and other days I don’t.”

He ‘Beveridge report’, presented by a senior British official in the London Parliament in 1942, promoted the expansion of the State to alleviate five evils: need, ignorance, disease, misery and unemployment. It was the seed in the United Kingdom of public education and health, of unemployment benefits and social assistance, created from 1945.

The impact of the report was immediate. It was translated into 22 languages. The newspaper ‘ABC’ gave an account in March 1946 of Sir William Beveridge’s lecture in the room, “packed as never”, of the Higher Council for Scientific Research. Ministers and senior officials applauded the speaker. The plan perhaps endorsed his Falangist ideal, that of a corporate state superior to ‘Manchester liberalism’ and socialism.

Reconstruction



That system was an essential part of rebuilding Western European societies after the war. The liberals of the Austrian school, in favor of a restricted state, blamed the British decline on him. Beveridge was alarmed because it had caused passivity in the beneficiaries. Christian Democrats and Social Democrats ran it in a long era of prosperity.

The system now absorbs a large part of public spending. It was, according to Cottam, designed for industrial society and has generated industrial systems in health, education or social assistance that are now overwhelmed or fulfill their functions resigned to frustration. “The only reform has been privatization to reduce costs, but maintaining the same fundamental models,” he says.

Hilary Cottam, who spent part of her childhood in Bizkaia and Madrid, worked for oenegés or the World Bank in Latin America and Africa, is now an honorary professor at the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose at University College London. She has been awarded as a designer of social spaces. His book tells of his experience in his social enterprise, Participate.

It narrates five pilot experiences in different parts of the United Kingdom. In Family Life, he is inserted in a broken family and in the labyrinthine system of assistance and sanction, from the Police to the schools, which repeat the same routines over and over again without getting the mother and her children out of a spiral that trapped in a horrible life.

In Growing Up, the team promotes an informal partnership among youth from a deprived neighborhood, where youth services have been dismantled by budget cuts. In Good Work, he is involved in the chain of frustrations that lead participants to remain in long unemployment from which there seems to be no way out.

In Buena Salud, they restore the accent on healthy living that moved pioneering doctors and nurses from cooperative local services, which were absorbed into the state system at the time of its founding. And, in Aging Well, they coordinate hobbies and needs of retirees so that the mutual society cures their greatest evil, loneliness.

Cottam’s conclusion is that a “mind shift” is necessary. Assistance systems “focus on management and control”, when “human connections are what determine the social, emotional or economic outcomes of our lives.” His experiments, some successful, others unsuccessful, attempt to strengthen the capacities of individuals by fostering relationships.