The Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (FLIP) published a tweet this Friday in which it refers to the pronouncement of the Colombian Foreign Ministry on a communication sent by the Russian Embassy in Bogotá for an interview published on W Radio with the Russian opponent Ilya Ponomarev .

“We positively value the message from @CancilleriaCol in support of @WRadioColombia,” wrote the non-governmental organization that defends and promotes press freedom in Colombia.

“In Colombia there are no prohibited sources in journalism. We remember that in a democratic state, the press must be exercised without censorship, pressure or impositions,” added the Flip.

The organization refers to the statement issued by the Colombian Foreign Ministry in which it rejected the “censorship of the media” this Friday, after the Russian Embassy in Bogotá to issue a statement showing its “outrage” at an interview published on W Radio, one of the main broadcasters in the country, with Russian opponent Ilya Ponomarev.

After recalling that the Colombian State “defends freedom of expression” and citing various articles of the Constitution that enshrine this freedom as a “guarantee of democracy”, the Foreign Ministry rejected in the statement “censorship of the media, as it undermines the foundations of a democratic, free, informed and participatory society”.

This statement is issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the Russian Embassy in Colombia published another statement criticizing information from W Radio, from Grupo Prisa.

In that interview, according to the embassy, ​​Ponomarev “openly calls for forcibly changing the constitutional regime in Russia” and considers that his argument is “terrorism in its pure manifestation.”

This intimidates the medium and seeks to censor itself in its coverage of the war.

“It is worth emphasizing that extremism, in all its forms, represents a threat to the security and stability of any country,” says the embassy, ​​which is “astonished” that this station publishes “such extremist material” and asks it to take “full responsibility for the content” and condemn extremist ideas.

“You have to draw a very clear line between freedom of opinion and flirting with the ideology of terrorism”ditch the Russian mission.

In this regard, the Flip pointed out that “the Russian Embassy puts an excessive burden on @WRadioColombia by demanding that they take responsibility for consulting a source and by insinuating that they “flirt with terrorism””. And concluded: “This intimidates the medium and seeks to censor itself in its coverage of the war”.

Ponomarev, a former Duma deputy and spokesman for the Russian Freedom Legion, was interviewed by La W about this week’s attack on the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, which he defended and assured that it is a “message clear to send to the Russians that there is resistance”.

“The Moscow regime is going to fall after it loses the war against Ukraine and we hope that it will be in the last few months,” said the opponent.

The director of W Radio, Julio Sánchez Cristo, assured this Friday that “press freedom is in danger” and described the criticism of the Russian embassy as “unacceptable”. “Russia confirmed that little or nothing respects free opinion. Its spokespersons are still invited to our broadcast,” said Sánchez Cristo.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE