President Putin said that there are no trifles in the revival of new regions of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin on the socio-economic development of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

The head of state called the development of new regions their revival, emphasizing that there are no trifles in this matter, everything that surrounds the residents is important.

In this large and complex responsible work there are no trifles; everything that surrounds people is important: the conditions in which they live, study, work, raise children Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, the head of state said that he would definitely visit new regions that have recently become part of Russia.

Putin demanded that the money allocated to new regions not disappear anywhere

Putin said that 1.83 trillion rubles were allocated for a comprehensive program for the development of new regions of Russia last year, which included about 300 activities related to targets in almost all areas, including the economy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, culture and sports .

See also Sonny Colbrelli will go through the operating room to have an automatic defibrillator implanted Decent money. And we have this level of funding planned for the next few years. The money has been counted, it is there, and it is necessary that it does not disappear anywhere. About the same amount every year Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, the head of state said that the Russian authorities sent more than one trillion rubles – 1 trillion 77 billion – to the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Putin also clarified that tax revenues to the federal budget from the new regions amounted to 170 billion rubles. According to the head of state, their economy is already recovering, but “much remains to be done.”

The President announced a good pace of integration of new regions

Putin said that the socio-economic integration of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as a whole has gained good momentum, primarily thanks to the coordinated work of the government, federal ministries and regional authorities.

Putin said that the socio-economic integration of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as a whole has gained good momentum, primarily thanks to the coordinated work of the government, federal ministries and regional authorities.

In general, with regard to the entire social system of these regions, I ask you to act here with the utmost care and responsibility. I understand that there are standards, there are norms, and you need to gradually move towards them, but you need to go calmly Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state called, in particular, not to allow salary cuts in rural cultural and sports centers of new regions, and also to think about employing local residents, so that they not only work, but work according to their skill level.

Putin urged banks not to be afraid to work in new regions

The President called on Russian banks not to be afraid to work in new regions and to more actively develop their activities there.

The President called on Russian banks not to be afraid to work in new regions and to more actively develop their activities there.

As for banks, I would like to ask our colleagues to pay attention; they will definitely hear us: there is nothing to be afraid of. Everything is the same – what we were afraid of before, sanctions – everything has already happened, so what is there to be afraid of? We need to enter these territories more actively and work there Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state also noted that after the creation of a free economic zone in new regions, like in Crimea and Sevastopol, 75 enterprises became its participants. Due to this, it was possible to create and maintain more than 42 thousand jobs.

Referendums on the issue of joining Russia were held from September 23 to 27 in the DPR and LPR, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Based on the results of processing 100 percent of the ballots, 99.23 percent voted “for”, in the LPR – 98.42 percent, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions – 87.05 and 93.11 percent, respectively. On September 30, in the Kremlin, the president signed an agreement on the admission of four new regions to the Russian Federation.