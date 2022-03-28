The ASUR Group, which manages the Cancun International Airport (Mexico), reported this afternoon that There are no signs of firearm detonations or explosions in any area of ​​the air terminal.

He reported that the operations of the Terminal were momentarily suspended and that the safety of passengers “was never at risk.”

Through a statement, the company led by Fernando Chicopardo stated that the events were recorded at 11:23 a.m. today, motivating alert 3 to be decreed.

On the site are elements of the National Guard, Semar and other authorities, who carry out investigations to determine what happened.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Mexico published a message on social networks in which it said: “We are awaiting reports of a security incident at the @cancuniairport.”

The embassy suggested to its nationals to follow instructions from local authorities and monitor the news for updates. It also asks US citizens to contact their relatives directly or on social networks.

The report of probable detonations of a firearm inside Terminal 3 at the Cancun International Airport caused a stampede of foreign tourists who, with suitcases in hand, fled out of the building, including personnel from the airline itself.

Videos of tourists running from the airport circulated on social networks, while elements of the National Guard arrived.

“Everyone is running, people, Americans, personnel, everyone is being evacuated, who knows what chaos was there. The ladies come crying,” said a taxi driver who operates at the Cancun International Airport after an alert for firearm detonations was spread.

The report

Police in the state of Quintana Roo, in Mexico, received reports of shots fired at Terminal 3 of the Cancun international airport, the latest in a wave of armed violence in the tourist area just days before spring break begins. .

“At the moment there are no injuries, percussion cartridges or further indications that confirm the fact,” Lucio Hernandez Gutierrez, chief of police for the state of Quintana Roo, said on Twitter. The incident is “continuing to be verified”.

EL UNIVERSAL (GDA) / MEXICO and BLOOMBERG