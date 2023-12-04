It is more than clear that Xbox’s focus during this generation is to make Game Pass be available on as many devices as possible. In this way, much has been said about the possibility of seeing this device on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. However, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has finally spoken on this topic, completely eliminating the possibility of this.

In a recent interview with Windows Central, Spencer was asked about previous reports and rumors pointing to Microsoft’s plans to bring Xbox Game Pass to Nintendo and PlayStation consoles. However, the manager has made it clear that this is not the company’s focus at this time, and they are more concerned with giving people who have an Xbox the best experience possible. This is what he commented:

“I’ll start by saying that we have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo. It’s not in our plans. What I want to focus on is how do we continue to innovate for the people who have committed to our hardware platform? And how do we continue to make sure they feel good about their investment in what we’ve built? Game Pass was one of the things that you know we built over the last five years and continue to grow, it’s on PC, it’s in the cloud. It’s an important part of the Xbox console’s identity. And I think it will continue to be that way. And we will continue to look for future ways to innovate across our game portfolio and platform.”

However, Spencer’s response contradicts what was said by Tim Stuart, CFO of Xbox, who has pointed out that one of the company’s goals is to bring Game Pass to all possible screensand it is made clear that this is part of its long-term goals:

“Our mission is to bring our own experiences and our subscription services to all the screens that can play. “That means smart TVs, mobile devices, that means what we would have considered competitors in the past, like PlayStation and Nintendo.”

Considering that Activision Blizzard King’s purchase has finally come to an end, it has been rumored that Xbox now has the time to focus on bringing Game Pass to as many platforms as possible. Although we already find this subscription service on PC, as well as on mobile devices and televisions through the cloud, Reports have indicated that Microsoft has done everything possible to ensure that users of the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 They also have access to the gigantic library that we find on this platform.

Along with this, the interview highlights the fact that Spencer He spoke positively about the Xbox Series X|S hardware. Let us remember that in recent weeks negative numbers related to the sales of these consoles have been released, which paint a not very positive picture for the brand in this section:

“Obviously, I’m going to have my own point of view on our hardware. But I think our hardware teams did a great job with this generation’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, delivering value and performance across the hardware line. When I think about investments in things like Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, cross play and cross save and ID@Xbox, all of these things, I want us to continue to innovate, so that people on our console feel like we’re making investments in consoles that match the commitment they are making with us.”

Editor’s Note:

Game Pass is part of Xbox’s identity, and while it would be interesting to see this platform on Nintendo and PlayStation consoles, this does not have much place with the visions that Microsoft’s competitors have. This way, it’s not a big loss if Game Pass doesn’t come to the Switch or PS5.

Via: Windows Central