With the drama of the possible acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, speculations are getting out of control, and while they may have a basis to generate. Nothing is decided in the trial you face Microsoft with European regulators.

The executive of Activision BlizzardRod Ferguson, has confirmed that Diablo IV will not be released in Xbox or PC GamePass and encourages players to try the early access beta this coming weekend.

“It’s great to see the excitement around the beta of Diablo IV and our pup Wolf Pack. We have been receiving some questions about D4 in GamePass and I want to let you know that we have no plans for that,” Ferguson explained on Twitter. “See you in Sanctuary during the beta early access weekend starting March 17!”

While some may have expected the game to launch on the subscription of Microsoft, it also makes sense that it doesn’t. All Xbox games launch on the service on launch day, but the merger of Microsoft with Activision Blizzard it has not yet been officially approved in places like the EU. As such, Activision Blizzard It is not yet part of the Xbox games list.

So much sony as Microsoft they are still fighting for the merger. sony wants to stop the deal from going through, stating that the terms it Microsoft offered for future releases of call of duty in PlayStation would irreparably damage competition in the industry. sony is also worried that Microsoft can sabotage call of duty in PlayStation doing things like raising your price or offering it only in GamePass.

On the other hand, Microsoft has been trying to reassure regulators about its anticompetitiveness fears. Microsoft signed a 10-year agreement to bring games of call of duty to devices Nintendo the same day as Xbox and another 10-year agreement to bring its games to pc to Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

The early access beta version of Diablo IV It will happen from March 17 to 19 and its open beta version from March 24 to 26. The game will launch on June 6 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Via: IGN