When Final Fantasy XVI hit the market in the mid-aughts, many thought that we wouldn't have some kind of additional content about this story, especially considering its ending. However, it was confirmed some time ago that DLC for Clive and company's adventure was already in development, and last week we had the first part of this content. Thus, many wonder if any spin-off sequel to this installment is already in development. Unfortunately, it appears that this will not be the case.

In a recent interview with FamitsuNaoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI, was questioned about the possibility of seeing a sequel or spin-off of his most recent work. Unfortunately, the producer noted that this would not be the casesince the team is already focused on other projects, leaving only the necessary developers for the DLC intact. Final Fantasy XVI. This is what he commented:

“The development team [Final Fantasy 16] has been disbanded apart from the main DLC team, so at least we don't expect to make a sequel or spin-off. If you ask me if there will be anything related to FF16 in the future, I don't know. Since I don't know what will happen, I prefer not to say anything definitive.”

While Yoshi-P makes it clear that he has no intentions of continuing to work in the world of Final Fantasy XVI, At least for the moment, this could change. As we already mentioned, the idea of ​​DLC for this story was something unthinkable, but this content is already here. Along with this, the producer's comments leave the door open for another Square Enix team to be in charge of shaping a sequel or spin-off.

This is not a new concept for the series. Final Fantasy IV, VII, X, XII and XIII have had some sort of spin-off sequel tasked with expanding the world we were originally presented with. It all depends entirely on the creative mind behind this project, and he has a vision strong enough to merit returning to these virtual worlds. Likewise, the popularity of a title plays an important role when making these types of decisions.

For now, the only additional content confirmed for Final Fantasy XVI there are two DLC. The first of these, known as Echoes of the Fallen, It is now available. Here players have the opportunity to embark on a completely new adventure that takes place before the final battle in the main game.

This is not all, since it will also be available in the future The Rising Tide. This expansion will not only include more challenges, but will give us the opportunity to fight Leviathan, one of the Eikon mentioned in the main story, but which we never got the chance to see in action. This content will be available in Spring 2024.

The first DLC of Final Fantasy XVI is too short. While the experience itself feels like more of the same, the battles are entertaining, and the boss of this content is a delight for all fans of the series. More than anything, Echoes of the Fallen It made me play the main campaign again, only now on the highest difficulty.

