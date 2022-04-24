“Beaten. suffocated. Dead”. Says the wounded father and continues in a clear voice without pausing. With one foot on the edge of the hole where they are now going to put his daughter, with his black pants full of the dust that rises from the hills at this point and in front of a people that are crying, Mario Escobar repeats what they saw when they found Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa: “I was beaten. They suffocated her. We saw it, we were not afraid to see it. The Prosecutor’s Office says it was a bruise on the head. Lie”. Debanhi she disappeared in the early hours of April 9 and was found 13 days later in an abandoned cistern inside a motel, a few meters from where she was last seen, in the Monterrey metropolitan area, in Nuevo León. Her case has shocked a country that seemed accustomed to its 11 women murdered a day, to her seven disappearances, and has sparked a wave of rage against the state government. This Saturday, between cries for justice, she has been fired by her family.

The tomb is a hole with concrete walls and around it there are a hundred mouths and some sing. It sounds soft: “Beyond the sun I have a home.” Cries are also heard when sipped. Nobody in the ejido of La Laguna, in Galeana, a rural municipality south of Monterrey, expected such a cruel loss. The Bazaldúas are from here, Dolores left here to be a teacher, and Debanhi frequently returned here. He loved the Lagunafest, ride a “mugrero” with her cousins ​​and play with Bombón, her white poodle with pink bows, who today walks sadly, arm in arm. Of those who have come to say words of comfort, many did not know the young woman, they had only seen her in the last few weeks on her news.

A young man carries a cross with the name of Debanhi Escobar. HOLY MOON

Escobar was the only daughter of a couple of teachers, married 28 years ago. She lived in Apodaca, in the industrial outskirts of Monterrey, and her birthday was in September. She was studying Law at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León because she wanted to be a lawyer. She is optimistic, cheerful and charismatic, they say that she really liked music, singing, dancing and partying with her friends: she was 18 years old.

Her mother has chosen a photograph in which she appears in a black dress and her legs slightly crossed to place it on top of the coffin. Hours later, in the cemetery of La Laguna, Dolores Bazaldúa carefully leaned her against the wooden cross that bears the engraved name of Debanhi and the smiling image of the girl was buried by the mountain of crowns and branches that other families have sent. There have been so many that they have had to place them: one on top of the other, the baskets at the head and the roses still protruding from the sides. “I had never seen a tomb like this,” says her cousin Priscila Bazaldúa. She can’t fit any more flowers.

The case of Debanhi Escobar has capitalized on a latent indignation in Monterrey society. The young woman disappeared the same day that the discovery of the body of María Fernanda Contreras, 27, was reported, for whom her family searched for hours in the last area marked by her cell phone without the police appearing. There she lit her first fuse. An exhausting search followed and a discovery of the body plagued with doubts. Regarding what happened that night, the Prosecutor’s Office says that it has interviewed some 70 people and reviewed 120 videos, but that it has no answer.

Mario Escobar, father of Debanhi Escobar, and volunteers carry the young woman’s coffin. HOLY MOON

It is known that Debanhi went to a party at 01:20 in the morning and that three hours later she was alone on the side of the highway from Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo. At kilometer 15.5, the cameras recorded her trying to ask for help at the Alcosa transport company around 04:30. From there she loses track of her. She was found dead 13 days later at the Nueva Castilla motel, about 300 meters from the last filming. That hotel was searched up to four times, also with dogs trained to find human remains. Agents found nothing. While the fence tightens on the Prosecutor’s Office to explain an investigation questioned even by Governor Samuel García, the family has not even had access to the autopsy document.

They are Debanhi and María Fernanda and they are others. This newspaper has registered at least seven young people since March 22 who have not been located. Every day, new alerts from the Special Immediate Search Group, which also depends on the Government, are added. Specialized organizations, such as FUNDENL (United Forces for Our Disappeared, Nuevo León), speak of a crisis of the disappeared. Between August and November, it occurred in Sabinas Hidalgo, a municipality on the same highway to Nuevo Laredo, where 11 young people disappeared and three have already been found dead. Now the focus is on the metropolitan area, which encompasses the capital and a dozen locations where the companies and industries of one of the most powerful states in Mexico are located.

“What is happening in Nuevo León is not normal. We are fed up with our dead and murdered daughters being handed over to us,” summarizes Mario Escobar. In the chapel in front of the priest and with one foot in the grave of his only daughter, this father insists: he is not going to stop until he gets justice.

Family and friends place flowers on top of Debanhi Escobar’s coffin. HOLY MOON

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country