Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Good news for travelers, Long live Aerobus announces your new direct flight from Monterey, Nuevo Leon with destination to Bogota, Colombia.

There are no more excuses to travel to South America, since this Viva Aerobus flight it will go out twice a week and it is perfect to enjoy a vacation.

The announcement of the new direct trip was announced this Wednesday, February 15, and is part of the ‘Fly Without Limits’ campaign, which also offers a direct route from Monterrey to Mexicali.

Regarding the trip to Bogotá, it was reported that will provide direct service from June 1 of this year; best of all is that Tickets are already on sale.

If you have already decided to go to Bogotá this year, we tell you that from Monterey the exits to Colombia isn Thursdays and Sundays nothing else.

Thursday and Sunday the flight leaves at 6:15 p.m. to arrive in Bogotá at 12:10 a.m., with a 4:55-hour journey and a cost in the zero rate, that is, with only personal items, of 1,393 pesos more YOURS.

While the flights from Bogotá to Monterrey leave on Fridays and Mondays at 1:10 a.m. to arrive at 05:15 a.m.; that is, a transfer of 5:05 hours.

AND the cost for this trip with the zero rate is of 2,046 Mexican pesos, but if the flight is round-trip, it could cost 3,298 Mexican pesos at a zero rate without the TUA.

So cheer up, because traveling to Bogotá from Monterrey could cost less than five thousand pesos, plan your new trip and vacation.