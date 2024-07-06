The tragic death of Alex Marangona young 25-year-old bartender from Marcon, has deeply shaken the community. The investigation by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Alex was “severely beaten and killed.” The autopsy revealed internal bleeding incompatible with an accidental fall, but caused by a series of blows inflicted before death. Now, the investigators’ priority is to identify the killer.

The autopsy on the body of the young Marangon confirms the murder

Lawyer Stefano Tigani, who together with his colleague Nicodemo Gentile is assisting Alex’s family, declared:

“Our appeal to the investigators is to find the person responsible for this brutal crime immediately.”

Tigani stressed the need to clarify a three-hour time gap, a crucial element to better understand this intricate story shrouded in mystery. In the statement released yesterday, the lawyer insists on the need for collaboration with investigators and launches an appeal to anyone who knows the facts that occurred in those hours.

The autopsy revealed trauma to various parts of Alex’s body and significant blood flow, definitively excluding the hypothesis of an accidental fall. The dynamics of the incident therefore seem to be that of a brutal attack.

On the evening of June 30, Alex had attended a “spiritual” evening of “medicine music” at the Abbey of Vidor, organized by the shaman Andrea Zuin and his partner Tatiana Marchetto. During the event, Alex disappeared and was later found lifeless on an islet in the Piave River.

Zuin declared to the Gazette to be deeply touched by the tragedy and to be sorry for the way in which the imprint is describing him and his partner, claiming to be extraneous to the facts. The shaman expressed his wish that the judicial authority sheds light on this event as soon as possible. He sends positive vibrations to the family and dedicates his music to the young man who loved her so much.

“We have been contributing to the investigation and providing information to law enforcement from the very beginning and will continue to do so.”

The community of Treviso is waiting for answers and hopes that the investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office will soon bring to light the truth about what happened to Alex Marangon. The family, assisted by lawyers Tigani and Gentile, is asking for justice for a crime that is shrouded in mystery and leaves everyone shocked.