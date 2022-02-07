Last week it was announced that Liga BBVA MX ended its relationship with EA for FIFA games. Thus, the 18 soccer teams in Mexico have become exclusive to eFootball 2022 and Konami. Although at the time there were a couple of doubts, Mikel Arriola, executive president of this sports organization, has indicated that any contract you have with EA at this time must be terminated immediately.

After the new relationship with Konami was revealed, many wondered if EA could have direct contracts with the 18 Liga BBVA MX teams. However, in this interview with ESPN, Arriola has indicated that this will not be the case. This was what he commented:

“Konami is our new partner and in the summer we launch our game. If there are current contracts with teams they will have to end. The positive thing is that we are generating competition between the only two games on the market that want Liga MX.”

Thus, the relationship between Liga MX and EA’s FIFA games, something that was formed since 2005, has come to an end. This goes beyond football teams to include presentations and sponsorship deals in relation to the fan community, including eSports events. At this point, it has been mentioned that in the summer of this year we will have more information about the competitive community, which will leave FIFA 22 to go to eFootball 2022.

This is a new chapter for Liga MX. It will be interesting to see how the eSports community moves forward, especially considering that Konmai is still working to fix the issues with eFootball 2022. For their part, the community is not happy with this decision.

Via: ESPN