Senator Flávio Bolsonaro had already criticized President Lula for having “promised” picanha and delivered chicken

The deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) shared on Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) a report on the benefits of consuming chicken feet and he said: “there are no limits”.

His brother, the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) had already declared on Thursday (June 27) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) promised picanha and delivered chicken. He also criticized the PT member for his statement in an interview with UOL on June 26: “Chicken meat is what people eat, you know. Every day, chicken feet, chicken necks, chicken breasts.”

In the 2022 election campaign, Lula said that the Brazilian people had lost purchasing power under the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but that he would go back to eating picanha if he were elected.