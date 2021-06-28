A few days ago I went to visit my parents and my father, after five minutes of chatting about Covid and how the world goes, he told me that the story of Nicola, the child who went around the woods of Mugello, losing his way, impressed him very much. Because “all of you are, in the end, miraculous,” he said. By “all of you” he meant me and two of my brothers.

There was also another, from his brother, Simone, who came into the world a few years before me. He was recently born, he slept in his cot in obstetrics. According to the reconstruction of my parents, a nurse perhaps went out to smoke a cigarette, he had a regurgitation. He died of suffocation.

The distraction, the levity, the irresponsibility of an adult who had to take care of newborns cost the life of a brother I never knew. Despite everything, despite my brothers and I, however, we came out of that hospital in perfect health and our safety as children depended above all on my father and mother, two days ago dad spoke of us others as “miraculous “.

And he used this expression because he was well aware of the fact that almost all adults in the world, invested with the difficult role of taking care of small children, have experienced those near-death moments that are the moment in which something – it turns out – has escaped the their attention.

The moment you turn around for a moment and your child is no longer next to you. The one where you go to turn gravy in the pot and your kid has had time to scramble somewhere. The one where you answer the phone and your kid is sticking a toy soldier into the socket. The one where you let your child play with other children in a reclaimed room that not even the stage from which Saviano speaks and they find incredibly creative ways to get hurt. The one where you are convinced that your child is there and instead he is gone.

Usually, near-death feeling aside, nothing happens. Unfortunately, someone is more unfortunate. Yes, because luck, when it comes to children and unpredictability, is a fundamental factor.

According to my father’s recollections, all of us as children played some pretty important life-jokers. I played mine at the age of 4, when I dragged a chair from the kitchen to the terrace on the second floor of our house, approached it to the concrete parapet and climbed on it, and then walked on that parapet.

“When I saw you there, I didn’t know whether to scream at the risk of frightening you and making you fall or approach calmly. Just panic, ”Dad reminded me. In short, it went well with me.

My older brother set his cot on fire. They noticed the smoke in time, but the whole house caught fire. The smaller one bathed in the sea with my brother and me, in Sorrento. I saw him floating on his stomach, from the water I called my parents, who were sunbathing, saying that “he swam strange”. I still remember my mother throwing herself into the water dressed.

And these are the times mine have intervened. My father wasn’t there when I tied a rope and let myself down from the first floor in a fall or when my brother hanged me from a tree and so on. Were my parents irresponsible, careless, to be reported to social services? I would say no. But they were lucky, like almost all parents in the world. And, yes, we are miraculous.

Of course, we lived in the countryside, but it is not even so true that in a garden there are more pitfalls than in a house, in which a child’s curiosity may not go beyond a bush but stops at an electrical compartment or a left window. ajar.

The controversy about little Nicola and the alleged villainy of his parents defined as “hippies”, “hippies”, “irresponsible”, “criminals” by bellies and various commentators between social media and editorials struck me very much precisely because it starts from a presumptuous and illusory assumption , that is to always have absolute control over the children.

Whether they are big or small, it doesn’t matter. If they are small “I never lose sight of them”, if they are big “I raised them with rules and values”. The idea that children can improvise off-piste, for many parents and inflexible judges of other parenting, is an out-of-this-world idea. An idea, to be honest, more hippy and utopian than that of the two hippies who make children grow up in nature, without electricity. And in some ways, even more dangerous.

As a mother, I tried to do my best but, in the final analysis, my son was also lucky. It could have been different. I know. That day when Leon in twenty seconds swam almost to the buoy, attached to a tablet, convinced that he was chasing a shark, he could have gone down, without me having time to catch him.

That evening when he disappeared behind a row of cabins of the Mondello stilt house, I ran around the pier, row after row looking for him, convinced that he had fallen into the sea, in the dark, and instead he was chatting with a child , inside a cabin.

That time I brought him on the radio with me and he was on the other side of the glass with the dog. I finish the three minutes of live broadcast, the commercial starts, I open the door and there was neither him nor the dog. I rush to the ground floor, the doorman tells me he saw the boy running out. The dog had run away, he had chased him to the tram tracks of Corso Sempione, a boy had helped him. Both he and the dog could end up under the tram. It went well for me. It went well for him. It also went well for Godzilla, who in the meantime had time to become elderly and heart disease.

I have almost always raised my son alone, I have lost some pieces but I have also done some amazing somersaults, I have sometimes sinned lightness, but more often I have been very attentive. I did what I could. I even think I pass for a good mother, but the line that separates me from having been a degenerate mother is very thin. It would take a moment. The tablet slipping out of hand, a foot badly placed on the pier, the tram passing at that moment.

I, who as a mother have never had ambitions for perfection, tell it with serenity, even considering those episodes as traumatic. I owe at least 12 white hairs to the history of the wharf in Mondello. So did my father.

It is not easy to absolve, even if it went well. There is always a residue of guilt. I know how to absolve very well, however, those to whom what happened to me (that is, almost all the parents), perhaps with less fortunate outcomes. And, if I don’t acquit, I grant mitigating circumstances, always.

In the case of Nicola and his parents, I cannot be strict and definitive. Of course, they waited an infinite amount of time before calling for help, but I have no doubts about the “why” of this: because they are parents. Imperfect, no more hippies than many of us who invent creative solutions to fit our lives with those of the children, that the children bounce them between grandparents, nannies, kindergartens and we lose pieces that others know how to repair. Or that we patch up, roughly, more often than we want to admit.

I do not know what convinces many parents and many non-parents to never be able to make mistakes with their children, to always have control of the situation, not to know about stumbling and carelessness, but one thing is certain: those who do not grant extenuating circumstances to others, do not he does not even concede to himself. And it does not have to be a beautiful life even for the child who finds himself as a parent a mother or a father for whom fallibility is a disgrace. A mother and a father who will not be able to manage the first, inevitable, stumbling block in that thing – alas – strewn with unforeseen events and messes that ruin plans, intentions, short and long-term projects: life.