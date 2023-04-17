Maya Nazor 24-year-old, did not remain silent and launched a very clear hint for Karely Ruizwhere he talks about loyalty, this after the kiss that the second gave the Santa Fe Klan at a concert, something that was not very well seen by many fans of the blonde.

“You can’t control anyone’s actions, loyalty comes from the heart”was the message shared by Maya Nazor, who has received a lot of support from the fans, who have questioned the kiss of the Monterrey model with Santa Fue Klan, because as you already know, they were a couple in the past and even had a child.

Maya Nazor and her hint to Karely Ruiz

And it is that many fans of the Mexican tiktoker have told her that if Karely Ruiz were her friend, as has been said for a long time, she should not have kissed her ex at the concert that she offered a few hours ago, so one could come war between the two women.

“Wow, wasn’t that your Friend? from Maya”, “That song is by Luka and Maya”, “All that’s left is for @karelyruiz to tell her that she wants one hahahahahahaha”, “They changed a Rolex for a Casio”, “It doesn’t take long for them to put “Karely already kissed him” I pricked people without love”, “You are the most beautiful and an excellent woman and above all mom”, write social networks.

It is worth mentioning that other Internet users have said that the kiss between the royal model and the Santa Fe Klan is just marketing for the new song by Karely Ruiz, although many are doubting it.