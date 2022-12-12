All flights have been suspended at Stansted near London after the airport was forced to close its runway due to bad weather. Heathrow and Gatwick airports have also canceled or delayed flights after snow, ice and fog hit the UK, reports the BBC. A yellow weather warning remains in place for Scotland, London and southwest England at least through the morning. Trains have also been delayed, while motorists have been advised to exercise extreme caution following several motorway accidents.



00:20