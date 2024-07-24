Bessarab called the absence of families with a lack of money for food a success of social policy

In 2023, Russian households stopped complaining about food shortages for the first time since statistics began to be kept in 2004. Rosstat shared the data.

Moreover, in 2022, such households accounted for 0.1 percent, while 20 years ago, they accounted for 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of households that have enough money to buy everything they need has grown to 3.4 percent from 2.7 percent a year earlier. A higher figure was recorded only in 2019 (3.5 percent). Also, according to the data obtained, the number of families that have enough money to buy food, clothing and durable goods, but do not have a car, apartment or summer house, has increased by two percentage points – 36.6 percent.

The number of families who were able to buy food but had difficulty buying clothes and paying for housing and communal services fell to 11.2 percent from 12.9 percent.

The State Duma explained these statistics

As Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, explained in a conversation with Lenta.ru, such data demonstrate the success of Russian social policy.

I wouldn’t call it just statistics, I would call it the result of consistent actions. Since 2007, with the introduction of the maternal family capital program, Russia has been constantly expanding social support measures Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans’ Affairs

The parliamentarian added that the directions of Russian social policy affect different, especially vulnerable categories of citizens. “This is a widespread, complex, consistent work, we are raising the minimum wage, the cost of living,” she listed.

In 2023, the number of poor Russians fell to 14.8 million

According to Rosstat, in the third quarter of 2023, the number of Russians with incomes below the poverty line (14.4 thousand rubles) decreased to 14.8 million. The poverty line in 2023 was at the level of 14,201 rubles, and in 2022 – 13,472 rubles.

As the press service of the department indicated at the time, the reduction in the poverty level was influenced by the implementation of targeted social programs aimed at the most vulnerable groups of the population, as well as the growth of wages and pensions.

Since January 1, 2024, the minimum wage in Russia has increased by 18.5 percent; since the beginning of the year, minimum wages have increased to 19,242 rubles.